A 22-year-old man was grievously injured at a construction site in the limits of Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq on Friday.
The police said the accident happened in Triq It-Trundiera at 3.30am.
The man, who is Lithuanian, was injured when he fell from a height of around two metres.
He was given assistance on site by a medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
