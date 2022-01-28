A 22-year-old man was grievously injured at a construction site in the limits of Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq on Friday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq It-Trundiera at 3.30am.

The man, who is Lithuanian, was injured when he fell from a height of around two metres.

He was given assistance on site by a medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.