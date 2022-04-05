A 44-year-old man was grievously injured on Monday in a fall at a construction site in Għaxaq, the police said.

They said the accident happened in Triq Dawret Ħal Għaxaq at around 2.30pm.

The victim, who is from Xagħra, fell around one storey from a ladder while working.

He was given first aid on site by members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.