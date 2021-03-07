A man was grievously injured on Saturday evening in a fall in Birżebbuġa.

The police said the accident happened in Xrobb l-Għaġin at around 5.30pm.

A patrol boat and a helicopter had to be used in the rescue operation of the 58-year-old victim, who is from Żurrieq.

He was assisted by the Armed Forces of Malta, the Civil Protection and a medical team before being transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.