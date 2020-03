A 37-year-old man from Ħamrun was grievously injured on Thursday when he fell from a ladder in Valletta.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Mediterran when the man, who was carrying out work on a property, fell from the ladder from a height of around 1.5 storeys.

A medical team was called to assist the victim on site and he was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.