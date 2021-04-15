A man was injured when he fell onto a neighbour's roof on Thursday morning.
People on the site at Triq ic-Cinju said the man, 40 from Mosta, was on a ladder doing maintenance work on a residence when he fell onto the roof of a neighbour's house, which is at a lower level.
He was rescued by members of the Civil Protection Department and taken to hospital where his condition is being assessed.
In a separate accident earlier on Thursday morning, an Italian farm worker, 38, was injured by machinery he was using in a field off Mdina Road, Attard,
The incident happened at about 8.15am. The worker suffered arm and leg injuries and was hospitalised.
