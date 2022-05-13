A 49-year-old man from Marsa was slightly injured on Friday in an occupational accident in Fgura.
The police said the man was working in an excavator at a construction site in Triq San Tumas. The accident happened at around 2.45pm.
The Occupational Health and Safety Authority said it immediately issued a stop order for work on the site and embarked on an investigation.
The police are also investigating.
