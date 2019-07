A 21-year-old man from Santa Venera was grievously injured in a fight at a football ground in Paola on Tuesday.

The police said the accident took place in Triq il-Knisja, at around 9.30pm. The victim was in his car when he was approached by two men unknown to him, who he claimed attacked him.

He went to the Paola Health Centre for treatment.

The police are investigating.