A man was grievously injured on Saturday in a fight in Żebbuġ, Gozo.
The police said on Sunday the incident happened in Triq il-Qbajjar before 10.30pm.
The 26-year-old Sudanese visited the Marsalforn police station saying he had been attacked by a man armed with a knife.
The police called for medical assistance and the man was taken to the Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.
The police are carrying out a search for the aggressor.
