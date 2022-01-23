A man was grievously injured on Saturday in a fight in Żebbuġ, Gozo.

The police said on Sunday the incident happened in Triq il-Qbajjar before 10.30pm.

The 26-year-old Sudanese visited the Marsalforn police station saying he had been attacked by a man armed with a knife.

The police called for medical assistance and the man was taken to the Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

The police are carrying out a search for the aggressor.