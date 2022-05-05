A 34-year-old man who lives in Swieqi was injured in a fall at Fomm ir-Riħ late on Wednesday.

The police said the man fell in an unaccessible spot while walking and the Civil Protection Department had to be called in to help rescue him.

The rescue operation lasted from around 7pm to 11pm.

The victim was then given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

His condition is not yet known.