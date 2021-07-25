A 54-year-old man was grievously injured on Saturday night in a four-car collision in St Julian’s.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli at 10pm.
The victim, who is Libyan and lives in Gżira, was driving a Suzuki Baleno that was involved in the collision with a Peugeot 207 that was being driven by a 40-year-old Italian man who lives in Msida, a Honda Fit that was being driven by a 38-year-old woman who lives in Marsascala, and a Toyota Aygo that was being driven by a 68-year-old man who lives in Sliema.
A 38-year-old man from Marsascala was a passenger in the Honda.
A medical team assisted the victim on site and he was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
