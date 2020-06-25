A 29-year-old construction worker from St Paul's Bay was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday afternoon after he was hit by equipment on a construction site in Kalkara,

The police said that it was 2.30pm when the Bangladeshi man was hit in the leg with the equipment which at the time was being operated by a 46-year-old Albanian. The accident happened in Triq il-Gir in Kalkara.

He was seriously injured. Police investigations are ongoing.