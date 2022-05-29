A 27-year-old man who lives in Marsascala was grievously injured early on Sunday after crashing into central strip barriers in Marsa.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Marsa at 1.45am.

The victim was driving a Mazda 323F. Two passengers - a 19-year-old man who lives in Paolo and a 17-year-old woman who lives in Ħamrun, were passengers.

All three were given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

While the driver was certified to have been grievously injured, the other man escaped injuries while the woman suffered slight injuries.

The police are investigating.