A 35-year-old man was grievously injured early on Sunday in a traffic accident in Marsaxlokk.
The police said the accident happened in Triq iż-Żejtun at 2.20am.
The man, who is from Żabbar, was a passenger in a Kia that was being driven by a 32-year-old woman, also from Żabbar. The woman lost control of the car, crashed into a wall and the car overturned.
Officers from the Civil Protection Department were called on site and an ambulance transferred the man to Mater Dei Hospital.
The police are investigating.
