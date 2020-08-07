A 36-year-old man was grievously injured on Friday after falling from a height of around two storeys.

The police said the accident happened near the San Luċjan cliffs in Marsaxlokk at 8.30am.

The victim, who is from Nepal, injured his legs in the fall. He had to be lifted up to safety by members of the Civil Protection Department as he could not be reached by paramedics.

He was given first aid by a medical team and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.