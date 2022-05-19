A man was grievously injured on Wednesday in an argument in Mellieħa.
The police said on Thursday the argument, during which a stone was used, took place at Għadira Bay at around 8.30pm.
It was between two men, a 28-year-old Nepalese who lives in Mellieħa and another who escaped.
The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
