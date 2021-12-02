A man was injured in a shooting in Mellieħa on Thursday evening.

According to preliminary reports, the shooting took place on the Mellieħa bypass close to the football ground at 5.45pm after a car chase involving a black SUV. Several shots were heard.

A number of children were training in the football ground at the time and the shooting caused 'lots of commotion,' according to a witness.

There is a heavy police presence, with officers carrying out a search.

