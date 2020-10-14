A man is under arrest after an argument got out of hand and another man was injured in Msida last on Wednesday.

The police said an Ethiopian man was injured in the alleged brawl, and a Somali was arrested.

The incident took place at about 10.15pm.

The Ethiopian rushed into the police station, reporting that he was struck with a pointed instrument during the argument in a bar at Triq il-Makna Tas-Serrar.

Officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit and the Major Crimes Unit went to the scene, confirmed the report and later arrested the alleged aggressor.

The victim was hospitalised and found to be suffering a serious injury.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.