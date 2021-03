A 39-year-old man was grievously injured on Wednesday in a traffic accident in Naxxar.

The police said on Thursday the accident happened in Triq ir-Ramla at 4pm.

The victim, a Filipino who lives in Naxxar, was driving a Toyota Dyna that was involved in a collision with a Renault Master that was being driven by a 37-year-old man who lives from Santa Venera.

The police are investigating.