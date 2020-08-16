A 24-year-old Syrian man was injured in an argument in Qawra on Saturday night, the police said.

The man managed to make it to Qawra police station where he reported that he was attacked by a number of foreigners in Triq it-Trunċiera.

The police said initial investigations showed there had been an argument involving a number of people who later fled the scene.

The Syrian man was hospitalised and found to have suffered serious injuries.

Investigations are continuing.