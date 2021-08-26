A 60-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident in San Ġwann on Thursday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq San Pawl at 8.45am.

The man, who lives in Sliema, was hit by a Toyota Vitz that was being driven by a 29-year-old woman who lives in San Ġwann.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.