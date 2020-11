A 33-year-old Albanian man suffered grievous injuries in an argument in San Ġwann.

The incident took place after midnight on Monday on Triq il-Kunċizzjoni.

According to preliminary investigations two Albanian men, both living in Victoria, Gozo, who are aged 29 and 33, were involved in the argument.

The 33-year-old was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.