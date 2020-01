A 36-year-old man from Mtarfa was seriously injured when he crashed into a tree on Friday.

The police said the accident happened in the limits of Għajn il-Kbira, Siġġiewi, at 7.45am.

The man was driving a Seat Ibiza when he lost control and crashed.

Civil Protection officers and a medical team were called on site and the victim was then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.