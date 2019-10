A man was grievously injured during an argument in Sliema on Saturday.

The police said the incident happened in Triq ix-Xatt at around 9.30pm. Sliema district police found the victim, who had been injured with a pointed instrument, on the ground.

The victim is a foreigner. He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are on the lookout for the attacker, whose identity is not yet known. Investigations are continuing.