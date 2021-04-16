A man was injured in a traffic accident in St Andrew’s on Friday.
The police said the accident happened when a van and a truck collided in Triq Sant’Andrija at 2pm.
The victim, whose details have not yet been established, was a passenger in a Nissan Atlas that was being driven by a 36-year-old man from Santa Luċija.
The van was involved in a collision with a Dennis Elite that was being driven by a 54-year-old man from Qormi.
Both drivers were not injured.
The victim was given first aid by a medical team on-site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. No details about his medical condition were available at the time of writing.
The police are investigating.
