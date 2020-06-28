A 50-year-old man was slightly injured with a knife during an argument on Sunday.

The police said he was injured by a 44-year-old man at a shop in Triq Isouard in St Paul’s Bay at around 9.30am. The aggressor has been arrested.

They said the victim was left injured in the shop and the aggressor escaped. Both men are Egyptian.

A medical team gave the victim first aid before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police found the aggressor near his residence a few hours later and arrested him.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.