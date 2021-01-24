A 40-year-old man was grievously injured during an argument in St Paul’s Bay late on Saturday.

The police said the argument took place in Triq ix-Xtut at around 11.30pm.

The victim, who claimed to have been attacked by a man who hit him with a glass, made his own way to the Mosta Health Centre where he was certified to have been grievously injured and transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.