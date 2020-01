A man was seriously injured on Sunday when he was attacked in St Paul’s Bay.

The police said they were informed that a person needed assistance at his residence in Triq Toni Bajada at 12.30am. Preliminary investigations established that the victim, a 45-year-old Bulgarian, was attacked by two men, whose identity is not yet known, in Triq l-Erba’ Mzieżeb.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The search for the aggressors is still on. The police are investigating.