A 41-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Swieqi on Saturday evening.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Sant’Andrija at 8.30pm.

The victim, who is from Swieqi, was driving a Smart that was involved in a four-car collision.

The other cars were a Nissan March that was being driven by a 32-year-old Italian man who lives in St Paul’s Bay, a Ford Fiesta that was being driven by a 43-year-old woman from Żebbuġ, and a Peugeot 206 that was being driven by a 22-year-old man from Paola.

Members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team assisted the victim on site and he was then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.