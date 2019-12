A 30-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Monday.

The police said the accident happened at 7.40pm in Triq Dawret il-Gudja, Gudja.

The victim, a 30-year-old Italian who lives in Marsascala, was riding a Kymco that collided with a Mitsubishi Shogan that was being driven by a 55-year-old man from Gudja.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.