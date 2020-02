A motorcyclist was grievously injured on Wednesday in a traffic accident in Kalkara.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Missjoni Taljana at around 5pm. The 36-year-old Bulgarian biker was riding a Honda CB600 that was involved in a collision with a VB Bora that was being driven by a 29-year-old woman from Kalkara.

A medical team assisted the biker on site and he was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The poice are invstigating.