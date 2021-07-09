A 27-year-old man from Marsascala suffered grievous injuries when he was involved in a traffic incident on Friday.
In a statement, the police said the man, a Chinese national, had to be taken to Mater Dei Hospital after he was hit by a Peugeot 306 being driven by a 56-year-old man from Balzan.
The incident happened at around 1.30pm on Valley Road, Birkirkara.
Police said they are investigating the incident.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us