A 27-year-old man from Marsascala suffered grievous injuries when he was involved in a traffic incident on Friday.

In a statement, the police said the man, a Chinese national, had to be taken to Mater Dei Hospital after he was hit by a Peugeot 306 being driven by a 56-year-old man from Balzan.

The incident happened at around 1.30pm on Valley Road, Birkirkara.

Police said they are investigating the incident.