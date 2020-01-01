A 32-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Xemxija.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Limbordin at 3.30pm.

The man, who is Bulgarian and lives in Marsascala, was riding a Honda CB600 when he crashed into a Mini One that was stationary. The driver, a 21-year-old woman from Nadur, was waiting for traffic to pass from the opposite direction so that she could enter a secondary road. She was not injured.

The rider was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.