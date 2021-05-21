A 38-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Żejtun on Thursday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Toni Zahra at 6.45pm.

The victim, who lives in Mosta, was driving a Chevrolet Aveo that was involved in a collision with a Citroen C3 that was being driven by a 62-year-old man from Żejtun. A 30-year-old man from Żejtun was a passenger in the Citroen.

As a result of the crash, the Chevrolet also collided with a parked DAF.

The Civil Protection Department were called on site for assistance.

The 38-year-old was given first aid by a medical team and was then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.