A 30-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Żejtun.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Marsaxlokk at 7.45am.
The victim, who is from Marsaxlokk, was riding a Kymco that was involved in a collision with a Nissan driven by a 23-year-old man from Żejtun. In the car, there was also a 23-year-old female passenger.
The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
