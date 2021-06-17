A 30-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Żejtun.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Marsaxlokk at 7.45am.

The victim, who is from Marsaxlokk, was riding a Kymco that was involved in a collision with a Nissan driven by a 23-year-old man from Żejtun. In the car, there was also a 23-year-old female passenger.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.