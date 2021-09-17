A 47-year-old man was grievously injured on Friday in a traffic accident in Żejtun.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Bugħarbiel at 9.20am.
The victim, who lives in St Paul’s Bay, was hit by a Nissan March that was being driven by a 49-year-old man who lives in Żabbar.
He was given first aid by a medical team on site and taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us