A 26-year-old man was grievously injured on Saturday in a traffic accident in Żejtun.

The police said on Sunday the accident happened in Triq Toni Zahra at around 8pm.

The man, who is Indian, was riding a Sym Symphony that was involved in a collision with a Toyota Vitz that was being driven by a 43-year-old man who lives in Żejtun.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.