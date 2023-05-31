A man who locked himself out of his house was grievously injured when he tried to get in by jumping from a window into his balcony.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Markiża Bugeja, St Paul's Bay at 7.45am.

The 57-year-old victim tried to enter his property from the balcony by jumping from a window in the common area.

He was assisted by a medical team on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.