A man who locked himself out of his house was grievously injured when he tried to get in by jumping from a window into his balcony.
The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Markiża Bugeja, St Paul's Bay at 7.45am.
The 57-year-old victim tried to enter his property from the balcony by jumping from a window in the common area.
He was assisted by a medical team on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
