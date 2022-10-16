A 38-year-old man was grievously injured on Sunday in a traffic accident in Mellieħa.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Louis Wettinger at around 12.15am.

The victim, who is from Mellieħa, lost control of the BMW 420D he was driving and collided with a crash barrier.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.