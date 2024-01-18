A 24-year-old who pleaded guilty to injuring his mother during a brawl at home and relapsing was on Thursday remanded in custody.

The man was escorted to court under the watchful gaze of his father to face charges over the violent episode which had resulted in slight injuries to the mother.

Defence lawyer Jason Azzopardi told court the violence was "triggered" by the accused’s mental condition. The youth was receiving psychiatric help and was on five different types of medication.

Azzopardi claimed the accused did not realise what happened at the time but when questioned by a police inspector and shown photos of his mother's injuries he “broke down".

He said the man was remorseful and faced reality, knowing fully well that he was to shoulder the consequences.

Prosecuting Inspector Omar Zammit, from the Domestic Violence Unit said the accused had cooperated after the incident, acknowledged his mistake and said he was sorry.

“He needs help,” said the prosecutor, echoing a request by Azzopardi for the court to recommend the accused be detained at Mount Carmel’s Forensic Unit.

Azzopardi said there would be no request for bail, but the accused was pleading guilty and resigned to spending some days in custody until judgment was delivered.

A few days of deprivation of his liberty would help the youth come to terms with his situation, said the lawyer, while the accused’s father broke down in tears and walked out of the courtroom.

The defence and the prosecution suggested a term of probation as appropriate punishment. The accused pleaded guilty to causing his mother to fear violence, slightly injuring her as well as relapsing.

Upon that admission, the court, presided over by magistrate Victor George Axiak, remanded the accused in custody pending delivery of judgment next week.

The court also upheld a request for a ban on names to safeguard the identity of the victim and her family.