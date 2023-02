An Irish man, 65, was seriously injured in a traffic collision in Msida on Monday morning.

The police said the accident happened at 10.30pm in Rue D’Argens.

The man was riding a Piaggio motorcycle which was involved in a collision with a Suzuki Baleno driven by a 25-year-old Indian man and a Mercedes C220 driven by a 45-year-old Libyan.

The police are investigating.