A 32-year-old man from Attard was seriously injured early on Monday when part of a balcony collapsed and he fell onto Triq l-Imrejkba, St Paul's Bay.

The police said the incident took place at 2am but were unable to immediately give further details.

Cyclist, motorists injured

The police also reported that a cyclist was seriously injured when he was involved in a collision with a truck on Sunday afternoon.

The cyclist, from Hamrun, was riding a bike in Dom Mintoff Street, Cospicua, when the accident happened. The truck was a DAF driven by a 67-year-old man from Qrendi.

The police are investigating.

In a separate accident, a man and a woman were injured when two cars collided at Tas-Salib near Rabat.

The police said the accident happened at 6.30pm on Sunday and involved a Hyundai Amica driven by a 66-year-old man from Mtarfa and a Honda Civic driven by an 18-year-old man from Dingli accompanied by a 16-year-old girl.

The 66-year-old man and the girl were hospitalised, with the latter found to be suffering serious injuries.