A 32-year-old man from Attard was seriously injured early on Monday when part of a balcony collapsed and he fell onto Triq l-Imrejkba, St Paul's Bay.
The police said the incident took place at 2am but were unable to immediately give further details.
Cyclist, motorists injured
The police also reported that a cyclist was seriously injured when he was involved in a collision with a truck on Sunday afternoon.
The cyclist, from Hamrun, was riding a bike in Dom Mintoff Street, Cospicua, when the accident happened. The truck was a DAF driven by a 67-year-old man from Qrendi.
The police are investigating.
In a separate accident, a man and a woman were injured when two cars collided at Tas-Salib near Rabat.
The police said the accident happened at 6.30pm on Sunday and involved a Hyundai Amica driven by a 66-year-old man from Mtarfa and a Honda Civic driven by an 18-year-old man from Dingli accompanied by a 16-year-old girl.
The 66-year-old man and the girl were hospitalised, with the latter found to be suffering serious injuries.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us