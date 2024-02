A 50-year-old man was seriously injured when he fell off a ladder in a factory in Xewkija.

The police said the man, from Victoria, was doing maintenance work at a factory on Triq Jean De La Valette at around 6.30pm on Wednesday.

He was given first aid on site and rushed to the Gozo General Hospital.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.

The police and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority are investigating the incident.