A man was injured when a crane mounted on a pick-up truck toppled over and hit him on Monday morning.

The accident happened at 10.15am in a drive-in at St Joseph Home, Żabbar, a home for vulnerable children run by the Dominican Sisters.

The man, a 45-year-old from Sliema who does voluntary work at the home, was unloading heavy rolls of artificial turf when the accident happened.

He is being treated at Mater Dei Hospital. The police are investigating.

One man described the scene as it happened. He said he was working in an adjacent street when he noticed thick black smoke filling the air from the direction of the Home.

He ran up to the roof of his garage, overlooking the site, and saw the injured man lying on his stomach pinned under the hi-up which had partially toppled over.

The emergency services were quickly on site to give assistance.