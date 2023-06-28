The police have launched an investigation after a man was injured in a small explosion caused by fireworks at St Gabriel band club in Balzan.
The incident happened on Tuesday at about 9pm on the roof of the club in Main Street, the police said.
The man suffered a serious hand injury.
Officials from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit were on site to ensure the place was safe. A magisterial inquiry is underway.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us