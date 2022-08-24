A man was grievously injured on Wednesday in a traffic accident in St Julian's.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Birkirkara at 7am.

The 26-year-old victim, who lives in Naxxar, was riding a Benelli motorbike that was involved in a collision with a Citroen Nemo that was being driven by a 47-year-old Libyan man who lives in Sliema.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on-site and then transferred to hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.