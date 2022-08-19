A 36-year-old man was grievously injured on Friday in a traffic accident in Victoria.

The police said the accident happened in Triq L-Arċisqof Pietru Pace at 3.45pm.

The victim, a Somali who lives in Żebbuġ, Gozo, was hit by a Nissan TD25 that was being driven by a 30-year-old man who lives in Xewkija.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.