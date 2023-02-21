A 19-year-old man was seriously injured when his car crashed into a wall, ripping the engine out of it.

The accident happened on Monday evening in Mdina Road, Zebbuġ.

The police said the young man from Qormi lost control of his Toyota Vitz.

The car crashed violently into the wall, scattering pieces of bodywork and the engine all over the road.

The driver was given medical assistance on the spot by an ambulance team and then taken to hospital. a magisterial inquiry is underway.

The car's engine was pulled off by the force of impact. (Police photo)

The crash scene in Zebbug.