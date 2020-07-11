A 34-year-old man had to be rushed to Mater Dei for treatment after crashing into a bollard while riding a bicycle.

In a statement, the police said that the man, who lives in Fgura, was grievously injured. The accident occurred at around 7.20pm at Triq Buqana in Rabat.

District police were called to the scene to investigate. The man was then rushed to Mater Dei in an ambulance and was later certified to have suffered grievous injuries.

The police continue to investigate the case.