A Romanian man seriously injured his hand on Monday morning while operating a wall chaser at a construction site in Rabat.

The police said in a statement the incident happened at 10.30am while the man was working on a property in Triq Emmanuel Vitale in Rabat.

A medical team from Mater Dei Hospital was called on-site and the man was rushed to hospital, where he was treated for the serious injuries he had sustained.

Police investigations are ongoing.