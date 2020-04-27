A Romanian man seriously injured his hand on Monday morning while operating a wall chaser at a construction site in Rabat.
The police said in a statement the incident happened at 10.30am while the man was working on a property in Triq Emmanuel Vitale in Rabat.
A medical team from Mater Dei Hospital was called on-site and the man was rushed to hospital, where he was treated for the serious injuries he had sustained.
Police investigations are ongoing.
