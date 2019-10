A 57-year-old man from Qormi was grievously injured in an accident on a construction site in Marsascala on Thursday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq is-Silla corner with Triq iċ-Ċervjola at 2pm.

The man, who is from Qormi, fell from a height of around one storey while working.

He was assisted by members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulace. The police are investigating.